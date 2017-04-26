April 26 M/I Homes Inc:
* M/I homes reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.55
* Qtrly record homes delivered of 1,038, an 18% increase
from 2016
* Qtrly average home closing price increased 6% to $373,000
* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog sales value increased 14% to
$834 million
* M/I Homes Inc qtrly backlog units increased 13% to 2,220
* M/I Homes Inc qtrly total revenue $407 million versus
$324.4 million
* M/I Homes Inc says "have a healthy backlog and housing
market conditions remain favorable throughout most of our
markets"
