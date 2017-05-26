May 26 M Mode Bhd:

* Unit entered into joint venture agreement with Rexallent Construction

* JV for undertaking and completing the remaining of construction of a proposed project for a contract sum of 180 million rgt

* JV agreement is not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of group for financial period ending 31 May 2017