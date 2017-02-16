BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 16 M N C Wireless Bhd:
* The high court had struck off the suit against the directors and the company on 14 february 2017
* Refers to legal suit filed by Metronic Global Berhad against the directors and the company Source text: [bit.ly/2kMm4NZ] Further company coverage:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07