BRIEF-Tanvex BioPharma plans new issuance for working capital supplement
* Says it plans to issue about 23 million new shares of its common stock
March 31 M1 Kliniken AG:
* Dividend should be 30 cents per share as in previous year
* During reporting period preliminary annual net income was 5,455,893.52 euros ($5.82 million), with earnings per share of 0.36 euros
* In 2017 M1 group will continue to invest in quality of services. Company aims to increase sales by 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9367 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 21
* Says it gets a patent for drug residue testing device in China Mainland