March 31 M1 Kliniken AG:

* Dividend should be 30 cents per share as in previous year

* During reporting period preliminary annual net income was 5,455,893.52 euros ($5.82 million), with earnings per share of 0.36 euros

* In 2017 M1 group will continue to invest in quality of services. Company aims to increase sales by 20%