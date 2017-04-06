April 6 M3 Technologies Asia Bhd

* Refers to article entitled “M3 Ships T-Bike Devices to Indonesia” which appeared on page B6 of the New Straits Times

* Clarify supply of an estimated 285,000 units of T-Bike devices valued at 53.23 million rgt includes charges for professional services etc

* Supply will be carried out in stages over a 2-year period, commencing 12 January 2017 as set out in the said agreement Source (bit.ly/2nfITik) Further company coverage: