Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
April 12 M3 Technologies Asia Bhd:
* Entered into MoU with MNC Wireless Berhad
* MoU to collaborate and develop an inclusive e-commerce platform
* The MoU will not have any effect on the earnings per share of the company for the FY ending 30 June 2017. Source text: (bit.ly/2p4MQqh) Further company coverage:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OFFERS UP TO 3,400,000 NEW SHARES TO INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER SELECTED INVESTORS IN AN ACCELERATED BOOK-BUILT OFFERING
* Says it and unit received subsidy of 29.9 million yuan from government