BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 M4e AG:
* Prelim FY consolidated sales of 11.2 million euros ($12.16 million) compared to 13.3 million euros in the previous year
* Prelim FY EBITDA at 2.1 million euros versus 3.0 million euros year ago
* Prelim FY EBIT loss at 2.5 million euros (previous year: EBIT profit 2.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement