BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 2 M4E AG:
* STUDIO 100 MEDIA GMBH PUBLISHES VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER
* PURCHASE PRICE IS EUR 2.70 PER SHARE OF M4E AG
* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD RUNS FROM 2 JUNE 2017 TO 6 JULY 2017 12.00H Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
ANKARA, June 21 A prominent Turkish journalist denied on Wednesday that he sent out subliminal messages to coup plotters who tried to overthrow President Tayyip Erdogan last year, saying he had been put on trial for a crime which did not exist.
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting