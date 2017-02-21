BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 M6:
* FY revenue 1.28 billion euros ($1.35 billion) versus 1.25 billion euros year ago
* FY net profit group share 152.7 million euros versus 115.0 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT (continued activities) 244.3 million euros versus 199.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9481 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
BEIJING, June 16 Chinese bike-sharing startup Mobike said on Friday it has raised $600 million in a financing round led by existing investor Tencent Holdings Ltd and joined by Sequoia, TPG and Hillhouse Capital.
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.