BRIEF-IBuyNew Group says signed agreement with Iselect
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Maa Group Bhd:
* Entered into a conditional subscription agreement with altech to subscribe for 14,285,714 altech shares
* Agreement for a total cash consideration of A$2 million
* Proposed subscription is not expected to have any material effect on the maag group for the financial year ending 2017 Source :(bit.ly/2o4mZdr) Further company coverage:
* ISelect signs agreement with IBuyNew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA: