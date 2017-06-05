June 5 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc -

* Mabvax Therapeutics phase i trial results of antibody therapy mvt-5873 for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer presented at the 2017 asco annual meeting

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - one-third of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer achieve stable disease with a complete response reported

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - highlighted that single agent mvt-5837 appears safe and well tolerated in patients at biologically active doses​

* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - single agent mvt-5873 appears safe and tolerable at biologically active doses