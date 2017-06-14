BRIEF-Accenture reports Q3 earnings per share $1.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 14 Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc
* Mabvax Therapeutics reports positive phase 1 results for mvt-2163 immunopet imaging agent
* Mabvax therapeutics holdings inc - mvt-2163 immunopet agent administered in combination with mvt-5873 was safe and well tolerated
* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - "anticipate initiating patient dosing of our mvt-1075 radioimmunotherapy trial later this month"
* Mabvax Therapeutics - for mvt-2163, only toxicities were infusion reactions that resolved on day of injection, with some requiring supportive medication
* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - results showed that mvt-5873 cold antibody pre-dose reduces liver suv facilitating detection of liver metastases
* Mabvax Therapeutics holdings inc - in addition, mvt-5873 cold antibody pre-dose does not interfere with uptake of mvt-2163 on cancer lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings