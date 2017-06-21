June 21 Revlon Inc-

* Macandrews & Forbes says it effected open market purchases of 597,582 shares of Revlon Inc's class A common stock for about $13.1 million - sec filing

* Macandrews & Forbes - the purchases of Revlon shares were made between june 12-20

* Macandrews & Forbes, owned by Ronald Perelman, owns 81.6 percent stake in revlon inc as of June 20 Source text: (bit.ly/2rSKPj6) Further company coverage: