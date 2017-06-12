BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to increase size of Polish IPO
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
June 12 Mack-cali Realty Corp:
* Mack-Cali Realty corporation declares increased quarterly cash dividend
* Sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
* New dividend is an increase of 33.3 percent over dividend from prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: