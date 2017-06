Feb 28 Mack-cali Realty Corp:

* Says net income of $0.17 per diluted share for quarter

* Qtrly funds from operations per diluted share of $0.33

* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share.

* Says core funds from operations growth of 19.1% to $0.56 for quarter

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $157.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S