BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update
May 8 Mack-Cali Realty Corp:
* Mack-Cali updates capital markets activity
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp Says currently marketing for sale approximately $600 million of non-core commercial office assets
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- Mack-Cali expects to dispose of a total of $800 million for full year of 2017.
* Mack-Cali Realty Corp- company will be using sales proceeds to pay off its $250 million of unsecured debt due in December 2017
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.