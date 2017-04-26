April 26 Mackinac Financial Corp:

* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* Tangible book value per share equated to $11.47 on March 31, 2017 compared to $11.64 per share a year ago

* Qtrly total interest income of $10.6 million versus $8.3 million for same period in 2016