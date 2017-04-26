BRIEF-Kong Shum Union Property Management says money lenders licence has been granted to unit
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
April 26 Mackinac Financial Corp:
* Mackinac Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* Tangible book value per share equated to $11.47 on March 31, 2017 compared to $11.64 per share a year ago
* Qtrly total interest income of $10.6 million versus $8.3 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Kong Shum Union Property Management (Holding) Ltd :
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA: