UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Mackmyra Svensk Whisky Ab:
* Q4 net sales excluding alcohol tax at 26.2 million Swedish crowns ($2.9 million) versus 19.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 1.3 million crowns versus loss 3.1 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0398 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources