BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 14 Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
* Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc on March 10 co entered into three amendments to its credit agreement dated as of may 8, 2014 - sec filing
* Macom Technology-pursuant to second incremental amendment increased revolving credit commitments available under credit facility by $30 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans