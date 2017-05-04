May 5 Macquarie Group Ltd

* Annualised return on equity (ROE) 15.2%, up from 14.7% in FY16

* Assets under management of $A481.7 billion at MAR 17, broadly in line with Mar 16

* FY18 tax rate is currently expected to be broadly in line with fY17

* Group's result for FY18 is currently expected to be broadly in line with fy17

* Bank group APRA BASEL III common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.1 per cent at 31 March 2017

* Currently expects FY18 combined net profit contribution from operating groups to be broadly in line with FY17

* Intends to purchase shares to satisfy the MEREP requirements of approx. $A378 million

* Intends to buyback $US250 million exchangeable capital securities (ECS) hybrid capital in June 2017