a day ago
BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corp announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019
#Bonds News
July 14, 2017 / 12:42 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Macquarie Infrastructure Corp announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation announces conversion ratio adjustment to convertible notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - conversion ratio for notes increased to 12.2946 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount effective July 15, 2017

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - adjustment to conversion ratio applicable to its 2.875pct convertible senior notes due 2019

* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - the adjustment reflects impact of dividends paid by company to holders of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

