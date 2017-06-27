BRIEF-FedEx says TNT Express operations disrupted due to infiltration of an information system virus
* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred
June 27 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:
* MIC increases 2017 growth capital deployment target
* Macquarie Infrastructure Corp - increased its target for growth capital deployment in 2017 to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 The euro hit a one-year high against the dollar on Wednesday and German 10-year Bund yields continued to rise after doubling the previous day, on bets that Europe's and Britain's central banks are preparing to scale back economic stimulus.
June 28 Beef Products Inc has settled a closely watched defamation lawsuit against American Broadcasting Co and its reporter Jim Avila, the meat processor said on Wednesday.