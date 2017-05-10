BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 10 Macquarie Group Ltd
* Macquarie notes proposed bank levy
* At this stage, impact on Macquarie is unclear
* It is uncertain whether proposed levy will apply to Macquarie Bank Limited's statutory liabilities, funded balance sheet
* It is uncertain whether liabilities relating to foreign businesses or subsidiaries will be also be included Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"