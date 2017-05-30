UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 MACRO GAMES SA:
* PLANS TO ISSUE SERIES B BONDS FOR AMOUNT NOT LOWER THAN 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND NOT HIGHER THAN 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS
* SERIES B BONDS TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO NO MORE THAN 149 INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources