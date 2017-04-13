April 13 Macro Games SA:

* Starts talks with Big Blue Marble Inc. about setting terms of cooperation for production of PhantomSix game

* Game to be published in Feb. 2018, retail price on PC/MAC computers is set at $9.99

* Estimated sales of game on PC/MAC computers should amount to around 650,000 pieces within twelve months from release date