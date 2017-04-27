BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
April 27 Macrogenics Inc:
* Macrogenics announces registered direct offering of common stock
* Macrogenics - definitive agreement with institutional healthcare investor to purchase 1.1 million shares of stock at purchase price of $21.50/share
* Macrogenics Inc- gross proceeds to macrogenics, before deducting estimated offering expenses, will be $23.65 million
* Macrogenics Inc- shares were offered pursuant to company's shelf registration and offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
June 15 A federal jury on Thursday delivered a mixed verdict for three former Nomura Holdings Inc traders accused by the U.S. Department of Justice of lying to customers about the prices of mortgage bonds they bought and sold.
* KMG Chemicals Inc - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a new credit agreement