March 27 Macy's Inc:

* Macy's and G-III sign exclusive agreement for DKNY Women's apparel and accessories

* under agreement, Macy's will covers DKNY Women's apparel, handbags and shoes, in addition to women's and men's outerwear and swimwear

* G-III will continue to operate freestanding global DKNY stores and DKNY.com