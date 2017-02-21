Feb 21 Macy's Inc

* CEO on conf call- "physical stores will play an exceedingly important role in the future of shopping for us and others"

* CEO on conf call- anticipate the challenging environment in 2016 to continue

* CFO- Q4 online sales grew at double digit growth

* CEO - "plan to work closely with our real estate team and expect to get a lot done in 2017"

* CFO- working on a strategy to transform our beauty business

* Not assuming we'll buy back any stock in 2017 in our forecast

* CFO on conf call- "are aware of recent headlines, will not be answering any questions regarding rumors or speculation"

* CEO- "think there's enough customers in the mall, it's just a matter of where they are shopping"

* Backstage within stores making stores more productive, still working on refining the format