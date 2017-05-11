UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
May 11 Macy's Inc-
* Macy’s Inc reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items
* Q1 sales $5.338 billion versus i/b/e/s view $5.47 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 same store sales fell 5.2 percent
* Macy's Inc - remain on track to meet our 2017 guidance
* Macy's Inc - macy's, inc. Affirms its previously provided guidance for full-year 2017
* Macy's Inc - comparable sales on an owned basis were down 5.2 percent in q1 and down 4.6 percent on an owned plus licensed basis
* Macy's Inc - Macy's Inc board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 37.75 cents per share on macy's common stock
* Macy's Inc - is also under contract to sell two additional floors of its downtown seattle store after having sold floors five through eight in 2015
* Macy's Inc - "in 2017, we are focused on taking actions to stabilize our brick and mortar business"
* Fy2017 revenue view $25.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Macy's Inc - "we will invest to aggressively grow our digital and mobile business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
