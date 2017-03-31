March 31 Mad Catz Interactive Inc:

* Mad Catz Interactive - co, subsidiary, 1328158 Ontario Inc., made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy on March 30, 2017

* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc has been appointed as trustee in bankruptcy of company's estate

* Mad Catz Interactive-Mad Catz, Inc ceased operations, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 7 of U.S. Bankruptcy code to initiate orderly liquidation of assets

* Mad Catz Interactive - certain of co's other subsidiaries filed or will file for liquidation under comparable legislation in their countries of origin

* Mad Catz Interactive - announced that all of directors and officers of company have resigned effective as march 30, 2017

* Mad Catz Interactive - board of directors has been advised that co's lenders will not increase amount of its credit facilities beyond current levels