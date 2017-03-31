French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
March 31 Mad Catz Interactive Inc:
* Mad Catz Interactive - co, subsidiary, 1328158 Ontario Inc., made a voluntary assignment in bankruptcy on March 30, 2017
* Mad Catz Interactive Inc - Pricewaterhousecoopers Inc has been appointed as trustee in bankruptcy of company's estate
* Mad Catz Interactive-Mad Catz, Inc ceased operations, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 7 of U.S. Bankruptcy code to initiate orderly liquidation of assets
* Mad Catz Interactive - certain of co's other subsidiaries filed or will file for liquidation under comparable legislation in their countries of origin
* Mad Catz Interactive - announced that all of directors and officers of company have resigned effective as march 30, 2017
* Mad Catz Interactive - board of directors has been advised that co's lenders will not increase amount of its credit facilities beyond current levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.