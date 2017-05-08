May 8 Madalena Energy Inc:

* Madalena announces successful completion of its strategic alternatives process

* Madalena Energy Inc - Madalena entered into a series of agreements with Hispania Petroleum S.A.

* Madalena Energy Inc - agreements provide for a package of debt and mezzanine financing which are expected to resolve Madalena's liquidity challenges

* Madalena Energy- Jose David Penafiel, Hispania's CEO, has been appointed CEO of Madalena

* Madalena Energy - entered into two credit facilities with hispania, with a total of $23 million of availability

* Madalena Energy- company is reducing its canadian presence as it transfers executive management functions to argentina

* Madalena Energy - Steve Dabner, vp exploration and new ventures and Thomas Love, vp finance and chief financial officer will depart company