BRIEF-CAI announces offering of $250 mln aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
May 8 Madalena Energy Inc:
* Madalena announces successful completion of its strategic alternatives process
* Madalena Energy Inc - Madalena entered into a series of agreements with Hispania Petroleum S.A.
* Madalena Energy Inc - agreements provide for a package of debt and mezzanine financing which are expected to resolve Madalena's liquidity challenges
* Madalena Energy- Jose David Penafiel, Hispania's CEO, has been appointed CEO of Madalena
* Madalena Energy - entered into two credit facilities with hispania, with a total of $23 million of availability
* Madalena Energy- company is reducing its canadian presence as it transfers executive management functions to argentina
* Madalena Energy - Steve Dabner, vp exploration and new ventures and Thomas Love, vp finance and chief financial officer will depart company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pattern Energy announces key strategic initiatives for major expansion of growth and capital opportunities with pattern development, riverstone and psp investments
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update