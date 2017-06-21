June 21 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Madrigal pharmaceuticals announces $35 million private
placement offering
* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering
of approximately 328,300 shares of common stock
* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering
of approximately 1.97 million shares of its series a convertible
preferred stock
* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc says expects to use proceeds
from offering primarily to support ongoing clinical development
of its lead compound, mgl-3196
