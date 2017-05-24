May 24 A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL

* THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE CONTRACT EXTENSION IS $22.5 MLN, WITH A DURATION OF 150 DAYS

* MAERSK VIKING WILL NOW BE IN OPERATION FOR UNTIL DECEMBER 2017

* "IT IS EVIDENT THAT WE ARE NOW LOOKING AT A DAY RATE MUCH LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT, REFLECTING THE CURRENT MARKET SITUATION," SAYS VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF GLOBAL SALES IN MAERSK DRILLING, MICHAEL REIMER MORTENSEN

* "HOWEVER, MAERSK DRILLING HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED COST LEVELS ACROSS THE FLEET IN THE PAST YEARS, ENABLING US TO OPERATE JUST AS EFFICIENTLY IN THIS NEW ENVIRONMENT" FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)