BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
May 24 A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
* SAYS MAERSK DRILLING AWARDED EXTENSION FOR DRILLSHIP MAERSK VIKING BY OIL MAJOR EXXONMOBIL
* THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE CONTRACT EXTENSION IS $22.5 MLN, WITH A DURATION OF 150 DAYS
* MAERSK VIKING WILL NOW BE IN OPERATION FOR UNTIL DECEMBER 2017
* "IT IS EVIDENT THAT WE ARE NOW LOOKING AT A DAY RATE MUCH LOWER THAN THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT, REFLECTING THE CURRENT MARKET SITUATION," SAYS VICE PRESIDENT AND HEAD OF GLOBAL SALES IN MAERSK DRILLING, MICHAEL REIMER MORTENSEN
* "HOWEVER, MAERSK DRILLING HAS SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED COST LEVELS ACROSS THE FLEET IN THE PAST YEARS, ENABLING US TO OPERATE JUST AS EFFICIENTLY IN THIS NEW ENVIRONMENT" FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision