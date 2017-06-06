June 6 MAERSK OIL, A UNIT OF A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK :

* SAYS QATAR DIPLOMATIC SPAT HAS NOT IMPACTED OIL PRODUCTION, OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY

* "MAERSK OIL IS FOLLOWING DEVELOPMENTS IN QATAR CLOSELY"

* "OUR FIRST PRIORITY IS TO MINIMISE CONCERN AND DISRUPTION FOR OUR EMPLOYEES, THEIR FAMILIES AND OUR SUPPLIERS IN QATAR"

* "OUR PRODUCTION OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED. WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH QATAR PETROLEUM AND OTHER RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND MONITOR AND ASSESS THE SITUATION GOING FORWARD"

* MAERSK OIL PRODUCES ABOUT 300,000 BPD OF AL-SHAHEEN CRUDE OIL IN QATAR FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)