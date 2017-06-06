PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 6 MAERSK OIL, A UNIT OF A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK :
* SAYS QATAR DIPLOMATIC SPAT HAS NOT IMPACTED OIL PRODUCTION, OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY
* "MAERSK OIL IS FOLLOWING DEVELOPMENTS IN QATAR CLOSELY"
* "OUR FIRST PRIORITY IS TO MINIMISE CONCERN AND DISRUPTION FOR OUR EMPLOYEES, THEIR FAMILIES AND OUR SUPPLIERS IN QATAR"
* "OUR PRODUCTION OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED. WE ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH QATAR PETROLEUM AND OTHER RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND MONITOR AND ASSESS THE SITUATION GOING FORWARD"
* MAERSK OIL PRODUCES ABOUT 300,000 BPD OF AL-SHAHEEN CRUDE OIL IN QATAR FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash