March 27 Maersk Oil

* Says production has begun from the Maersk Oil-operated Flyndre field in the UK and Norwegian North Sea

* First oil began to flow Sunday evening, travelling 25 km via pipeline to the Repsol Sinopec-operated Clyde platform

* Production from the Flyndre field is expected to peak at around 10,000 bopd with the field expected to produce until at least 2023

* Partners in the Flyndre field development are Maersk Oil UK Limited (65.9 pct), Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited (22.7 pct), Repsol Sinopec North Sea Limited (4.2 pct), Maersk Oil Norway (6.3 pct), Statoil Petroleum AS (0.5 pct) and Petoro AS (0.4 pct)