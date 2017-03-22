March 22 (Reuters) -
* Denmark's finance ministry says it has reached a fully
financed deal with a majority in parliament to invest a
double-digit billion Danish crowns figure in oil and gas
extraction in the North Sea
* The ministry said taxes on oil and gas will be lowered
between 2017-2025
* The ministry said it had also reached an agreement with
Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) to fully rebuild Tyra gas
field in the North Sea
* DUC consists of Danish shipping and oil conglomerate A.P.
Moller-Maersk, Shell, Chevron and
state-owned Nordsofonden.
* Maersk Oil, a unit in the Maersk Group, said the agreement
provides the terms that enable the DUC partners to progress a
full redevelopment plan for the Tyra facilties towards a
decision to invest in the project by the end of 2017
* Maersk Oil said it issued a further REMIT notice to the
gas markets on behalf of all DUC partners outlining that,
pending a final investment decision, production from Tyra is now
expected to shut in December 2019 and restart in March 2022.
