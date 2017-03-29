GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 Magal Security Systems Ltd:
* Magal Security Systems Ltd reports fourth quarter & full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.13
* Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $20.3 million
* "expectations for 2017 are for increased sales and operating profitability" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.