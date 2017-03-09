March 8 Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces financial results

* Q4 revenue C$247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$250.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41

* Traditional regional aircraft market is not expected to change in 2017

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - "many expect that U.S. Defense procurement spending will rise under new US administration"

* Magellan Aerospace - it is as yet unknown what impact political movement towards nationalism in U.S. and UK will have on global defense spending

* Magellan Aerospace- commercial rotorcraft & business jets markets remain down and are not expected to change much in 2017