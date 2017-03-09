UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
March 8 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace Corporation announces financial results
* Q4 revenue C$247.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$250.4 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.41
* Traditional regional aircraft market is not expected to change in 2017
* Magellan Aerospace Corp - "many expect that U.S. Defense procurement spending will rise under new US administration"
* Magellan Aerospace - it is as yet unknown what impact political movement towards nationalism in U.S. and UK will have on global defense spending
* Magellan Aerospace- commercial rotorcraft & business jets markets remain down and are not expected to change much in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.