March 9 Magellan Aerospace Corp
* Magellan Aerospace secures multi-year Airbus contract
* Magellan Aerospace Corp - deal between magellan aerospace
(uk), Airbus for supply of complete crown module assemblies for
all variants of a350 xwb aircraft
* Magellan Aerospace Corp - contract extension is valued at
approximately cdn $140 million
* Magellan Aerospace - contract extension to rpovide complex
assemblies from Magellan facilities in UK, Poland, India to
Airbus assembly lines in germany, france
