Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan counts PNB, Eastspring as IPO cornerstone investors

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd, en route to a $1.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) in July, on Friday said it has drawn five cornerstone investors including Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) and Eastspring Investments Bhd.