BRIEF-Ascot Resources raises $8.45 mln through exercise of warrants
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Magellan Health Inc
* Magellan Health reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year financial results
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $ 1.80
* Reiterating its 2017 guidance
* Qtrly earnings per share $1.50
* Qtrly net revenue $1,263.4 million versus $1,268.7 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.37, revenue view $1.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue $1,263.4 million , down -0.4%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan Health - based on updated estimate of average fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 EPS range to between $3.72 and $4.71 per share
* Magellan Health - Based on updated estimate of average fully diluted shares of 24.2 million, revising 2017 adjusted EPS to between $5.08 and $5.99 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
June 16 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it would proceed with the development of one of the largest oil discoveries of the past decade, the Liza oil field, located offshore Guyana, after receiving approval from the South American nation's government.