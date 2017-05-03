BRIEF-Mandalay Resources search efforts continue to be focused on drilling to intersect deepest level of mine
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on flooding at Cerro Bayo Mine
May 3 Magellan Midstream Partners Lp
* Magellan Midstream reports higher first-quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan Midstream Partners expects to spend $600 million in 2017, $350 million in 2018 to complete current slate of construction projects
* Magellan reaffirms its annual dcf guidance of $1.0 billion for 2017
* Magellan expects to begin generating revenue from condensate splitter during second half of 2017
* Magellan qtrly total revenue $519.8 million versus $642.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $554.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Magellan midstream partners lp - net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.75 for 2017, with second-quarter guidance of 85 cents
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14 The price of oil sands synthetic crude strengthened on Wednesday after the majority owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta said maintenance on the facility had been extended.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment