BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd
* Magic Software Enterprises Ltd - revenues for fourth quarter increased 15 pct year over year to $55.1 million compared to $47.9 million
* Magic Software Enterprises Ltd - operating income for the fourth quarter decreased 13 pct to $4.3 million from $5.0 million in the same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047