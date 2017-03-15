March 15 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd
* Magicjack announces new senior management team and
strategic alternatives process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- appointment of don carlos bell iii
as chief executive officer of magicjack
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- we've commenced a strategic
alternatives process"
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- board has formed a special
committee of independent directors to work daily with bell to
drive process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd- is to working with BofA Merrill
lynch as its financial advisor, and has retained bryan cave as
its legal counsel for this process
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - also eliminating partnership with
telefonica and hotelijack
* Magicjack vocaltec ltd - consolidating operations and
"have shut down redundant atlanta smb operations"
