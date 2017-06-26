BRIEF-Mercury Systems enters into an amendment to co's credit agreement
June 26 MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd:
* MagicJack appoints industry veteran Kerrin Parker to Broadsmart CEO
* MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd - Kerrin Parker has been promoted to CEO of Broadsmart, a division of MagicJack
* Aflac - received notice of unsolicited mini-tender offer by TRC Capital corporation to buy up to 1.5 million shares of aflac incorporated common stock
BRASILIA, June 27 President Michel Temer called a corruption charge filed against him by Brazil's top prosecutor a "fiction" on Tuesday, as the nation faced deepening political turmoil under its first sitting head of state to be formally accused of a committing a crime.