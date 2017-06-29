BRIEF-Autoliv to invest $15 mln in Autotech Ventures
* Autoliv says complements its innovation strategy with investment in specialized fund
June 29 Magna International Inc:
* Magna establishes automatic share purchase plan
* Established a pre-defined automatic securities purchase plan with a designated broker
* To plan is facilitate repurchase of co's common shares under co's current normal course issuer bid
* Magna International -under bid, which commenced on Nov. 15, 2016 & which terminates on Nov. 14, 2017, are authorized to repurchase up to 38 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29 Volkswagen AG on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan.
