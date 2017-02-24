Feb 24 Magna International Inc
* Magna announces fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q4 sales $9.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.21 billion
* Sees fy total sales $36.0 billion - $37.7 billion
* Sees fy capital spending approximately $2.0 billion
* Expect 2017 to be a strong year for magna
* Sees 2017 total production sales of $30.4 billion- $31.7
billion
* Sees fy north america light vehicle production 17.7
million
* Sees fy europe light vehicle production 21.7 million units
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing
operations $1.24
