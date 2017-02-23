Feb 23 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp
* Magnachip Semiconductor - board of directors of Magnachip
Semiconductor Corporation approved implementation of a new
headcount reduction plan
* Magnachip - plan is expected to result in estimated annual
cost savings of $20 million to $27 million, depending upon final
size of workforce reduction
* Expects to record a charge related to other termination
benefits payable under plan during q1 of 2017
* Magnachip - total estimated cost of headcount reduction
plan is approximately $27 to $37 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: