April 3 Magnegas Corp

* Magnegas reports 50 pct increase in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2016

* Q4 revenue $2.5 million

* Magnegas Corp says gross margins for three months ended December 31, 2016 increased 441 basis points to 46 pct from 41 pct for same period last year