UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Magnificent Hotel Investments Ltd :
* Boards consider it is in best interests of companies not to proceed with acquisition
* Boards of cos consider that termination of agreement will not have any material impact on business or financial position of co
* Asset purchase agreement was terminated and deposits paid to vendors under asset purchase agreement will be refunded in full to purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources